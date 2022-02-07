Thangmeiband Assembly Constituency: Ahead of the general elections in Manipur, the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) suspended MLA Kh Joykisan of Thangmeiband assembly constituency. In an order issued by MPCC general sect Hareshwar Goshwami, it stated that on the recommendation of the Disciplinary Action Committee, MPCC, the party president has decided to suspend Kh Joykisan Singh from the Indian National Congress (INC). In 2017, this constituency was won by the Indian National Congress. Thangmeiband falls under Imphal West district of Manipur. In 2017, Khumukcham Joykisan Singh won the seat by defeating Jyotin Waikhom from Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 157 votes.Also Read - Pratapnagar: Will AAP's Debut Be a Spoilsport for Two Major Parties From This Seat?
This year, the Thangmeiband Assembly Constituency will cast the ballot on February 27, according to the dates announced by the Election Commission. The polling for the 60-seat assembly seats will be held in two phases (February 27 and March 3) and the results will be announced on March 10. Also Read - Bhadohi: Can Samajwadi Party Wrest Control From BJP?
2019 Assembly Elections 2022
Thangmeiband Assembly constituency is falling under Inner Manipur Lok sabha constituency. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh won from Inner Manipur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 17755 votes by defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh from Indian National Congress Also Read - Goa Assembly Election 2022: Will BJP's Antonio Fernandes be Able to Retain Santa Cruz?
Here’s the complete schedule for Manipur assembly polls:
Phase 1
Issue of notification: February 1
Last date of notification: February 8
Scrutiny of nomination: February 9
Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 11
Date of poll: February 27
Phase 2
Issue of notification: February 4
Last date of notification: February 11
Scrutiny of nomination: February 14
Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 16
Date of poll: March 3
“As Covid cases soared in view of Omicron variant, ECI held meetings with Union Health Secretary & Home Secretary, experts, and health secretaries of States. After taking these views and ground situation, ECI decided to announce polls with safety norms in place,” said the chief election commissioner said in the press conference.
MANIPUR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022 PHASE 1
Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Khetrigao, Thongju, Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Uripok, Sagolband, Keisamthong, Singjamei, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Sekmai (SC), Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Bishenpur, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul (ST), Kangpokpi, Saitu (ST), Tipaimukh (ST), Thanlon (ST), Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Saikot (ST), and Singhat (ST).
MANIPUR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022 PHASE 2
Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST), and Nungba (ST).
THANGMEIBAND ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS (2017)
|Candidate’s Name
|Party
|Level
|Votes
|Vote Rate %
|Margin
|Khumukcham Joykisan Singh
|INC
|Winner
|11,596
|48.84%
|157
|Jyotin Waikhom
|BJP
|Runner Up
|11,439
|48.17%
|Erendro Leichombam
|PRAJA
|3rd
|573
|2.41%
|None Of The Above
|NOTA
|4th
|137
|0.58%
|Khumukcham Joykisan Singh
|TMC
|Winner
|7,670
|36%
|984
|Jyotin Waikhom
|INC
|Runner Up
|6,686
|31%
|Radhabinod Koijam
|NCP
|Winner
|7,073
|35%
|1,128
|Jyotin Waikhom
|INC
|Runner Up
|5,945
|30%
|Meinam Bharat Singh
|BJP
|Winner
|6,686
|39%
|1,620
|Radhabinod Koijam
|SAP
|Runner Up
|5,066
|29%
|Radhabinod Koijam
|INC
|Winner
|5,983
|33%
|863
|Meinam Bharat Singh
|BJP
|Runner Up
|5,120
|28%
|Radhabinod Koijam
|INC
|Winner
|7,666
|46%
|1,719
|Ningthoujam Binoy Singh
|SAP
|Runner Up
|5,947
|35%
|Ngangbam Kumarjit
|MPP
|Winner
|9,885
|59%
|3,409
|Koijam Radhabinod
|INC
|Runner Up
|6,476
|39%
|Koijam Radhabinod Singh
|INC
|Winner
|5,826
|44%
|2,545
|Ningthoujam Binoy Singh
|IND
|Runner Up
|3,281
|25%
|K. Radhabinod
|IND
|Winner
|2,274
|22%
|445
|Gangmumei
|IND
|Runner Up
|1,829
|18%
Presently, the 60-members assembly state is ruled by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which constitutes Bharatiya Janata Party (29), Naga People’s Front (5), National People’s Party (3) and Independent (1). The Congress party is in the opposition.