Thangmeiband Assembly Constituency: Ahead of the general elections in Manipur, the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) suspended MLA Kh Joykisan of Thangmeiband assembly constituency. In an order issued by MPCC general sect Hareshwar Goshwami, it stated that on the recommendation of the Disciplinary Action Committee, MPCC, the party president has decided to suspend Kh Joykisan Singh from the Indian National Congress (INC). In 2017, this constituency was won by the Indian National Congress. Thangmeiband falls under Imphal West district of Manipur. In 2017, Khumukcham Joykisan Singh won the seat by defeating Jyotin Waikhom from Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 157 votes.Also Read - Pratapnagar: Will AAP's Debut Be a Spoilsport for Two Major Parties From This Seat?

This year, the Thangmeiband Assembly Constituency will cast the ballot on February 27, according to the dates announced by the Election Commission. The polling for the 60-seat assembly seats will be held in two phases (February 27 and March 3) and the results will be announced on March 10. Also Read - Bhadohi: Can Samajwadi Party Wrest Control From BJP?

2019 Assembly Elections 2022

Thangmeiband Assembly constituency is falling under Inner Manipur Lok sabha constituency. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh won from Inner Manipur Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 17755 votes by defeating Oinam Nabakishore Singh from Indian National Congress Also Read - Goa Assembly Election 2022: Will BJP's Antonio Fernandes be Able to Retain Santa Cruz?

Here’s the complete schedule for Manipur assembly polls:

Phase 1

Issue of notification: February 1

Last date of notification: February 8

Scrutiny of nomination: February 9

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 11

Date of poll: February 27

Phase 2

Issue of notification: February 4

Last date of notification: February 11

Scrutiny of nomination: February 14

Last date of withdrawal of candidature: February 16

Date of poll: March 3

“As Covid cases soared in view of Omicron variant, ECI held meetings with Union Health Secretary & Home Secretary, experts, and health secretaries of States. After taking these views and ground situation, ECI decided to announce polls with safety norms in place,” said the chief election commissioner said in the press conference.

MANIPUR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022 PHASE 1

Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Khetrigao, Thongju, Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Uripok, Sagolband, Keisamthong, Singjamei, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Sekmai (SC), Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Bishenpur, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul (ST), Kangpokpi, Saitu (ST), Tipaimukh (ST), Thanlon (ST), Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Saikot (ST), and Singhat (ST).

MANIPUR ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022 PHASE 2

Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST), and Nungba (ST).

THANGMEIBAND PAST ELECTION RESULTS Year Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin 2017 Khumukcham Joykisan Singh INC Winner 11,596 48.84% 157 Jyotin Waikhom BJP Runner Up 11,439 48.17% 2012 Khumukcham Joykisan Singh TMC Winner 7,670 36% 984 Jyotin Waikhom INC Runner Up 6,686 31% 2007 Radhabinod Koijam NCP Winner 7,073 35% 1,128 Jyotin Waikhom INC Runner Up 5,945 30% 2002 Meinam Bharat Singh BJP Winner 6,686 39% 1,620 Radhabinod Koijam SAP Runner Up 5,066 29% 2000 Radhabinod Koijam INC Winner 5,983 33% 863 Meinam Bharat Singh BJP Runner Up 5,120 28% 1995 Radhabinod Koijam INC Winner 7,666 46% 1,719 Ningthoujam Binoy Singh SAP Runner Up 5,947 35% 1990 Ngangbam Kumarjit MPP Winner 9,885 59% 3,409 Koijam Radhabinod INC Runner Up 6,476 39% 1984 Koijam Radhabinod Singh INC Winner 5,826 44% 2,545 Ningthoujam Binoy Singh IND Runner Up 3,281 25% 1980 K. Radhabinod IND Winner 2,274 22% 445 Gangmumei IND Runner Up 1,829 18%

Presently, the 60-members assembly state is ruled by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) which constitutes Bharatiya Janata Party (29), Naga People’s Front (5), National People’s Party (3) and Independent (1). The Congress party is in the opposition.