New Delhi: Minutes after PM Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Centre has decided to repeal the three farm laws, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed his gratitude towards the government 'for acceding to the demands of every punjabi'. He also exuded confidence and asserted that the Centre will continue to work in tandem with farmers' progress.

"Great news! Thankful to PM Modi for acceding to the demands of every punjabi and repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood", he tweeted.

Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood @AmitShah — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 19, 2021



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also welcomed the government’s announcement to repeal the contentious farm laws, saying the “sacrifice” of farmers who died protesting against them will remain immortal.

“Such happy news has been received on Prakash Diwas. The three laws scrapped. More than 700 farmers martyred. Their sacrifice will remain immortal. The coming generations will remember how the farmers of the country saved farming and the farmers by risking their own lives. My tribute to farmers of my country,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

आज प्रकाश दिवस के दिन कितनी बड़ी ख़ुशख़बरी मिली। तीनों क़ानून रद्द। 700 से ज़्यादा किसान शहीद हो गए। उनकी शहादत अमर रहेगी। आने वाली पीढ़ियाँ याद रखेंगी कि किस तरह इस देश के किसानों ने अपनी जान की बाज़ी लगाकर किसानी और किसानों को बचाया था। मेरे देश के किसानों को मेरा नमन — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 19, 2021

Earlier in the day, addressing the nation on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, PM Modi announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year, and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home.

“It seems some of the farmers are still not convinced by our sincere efforts. We have decided to repeal the three farm laws. The constitutional process to repeal these laws would be completed during the Parliament Session that would start at the end of this month,” Modi said in his address to the nation.

आज ही सरकार ने कृषि क्षेत्र से जुड़ा एक और अहम फैसला लिया है। जीरो बजट खेती यानि प्राकृतिक खेती को बढ़ावा देने के लिए, देश की बदलती आवश्यकताओं को ध्यान में रखकर क्रॉप पैटर्न को वैज्ञानिक तरीके से बदलने के लिए – PM @narendramodi (1/2) — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 19, 2021

He also announced to form a committee to discuss all farm related issues that will have states’ representation too. The government decision comes ahead of the state polls which are slated early next year in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which have a sizeable population of farmers. In the recent setback in the bypolls, the government, which was advocating the benefits of three laws, decided to withdraw it.