New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for defending PM Modi’s ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkaar‘ remark. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Gandhi ‘thanked’ Jaishankar for covering up Prime Minister’s ‘incompetence’.

“His fawning endorsement caused serious problems with the Democrats for India. I hope it gets ironed out with your intervention. While you’re at it, do teach him a little bit about diplomacy,” the Congress MP tweeted.

His tweet comes a day after Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to Washington, said that PM Modi’s ‘Abki Baar, Trump Sarkaar’ remark should not be misinterpreted.

“I think, please, look very carefully at what the prime minister said. My recollection of what the prime minister said was that candidate Trump had used this (Ab Ki Baar Trump Sarkar). So PM is talking about the past.” Jaishankar said in response to the question at presser in Washington.

He added,”I don’t think we should, honestly, misinterpret what was said. I don’t think you’re doing a good service to anybody.”

Earlier last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event, altered his own election slogan of 2014 ‘Abki baar Modi sarkar’ to back Trump to get re-elected for a second term in 2020.

His statement had received severe criticism from the opposition parties, which accused him (PM) of ‘violating the time-honoured principle of Indian foreign policy of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country’.

Taking to Twitter, Congress leader Anand Sharma had said, “Our relationship with the United States of America have throughout been bipartisan, vis-à-vis Republicans and Democrats. Your actively campaigning for Trump is a breach of both India and America as sovereign nations and democracies.”

He had also reminded PM Modi that he was in the USA as “our Prime Minister and not a star campaigner in US elections.