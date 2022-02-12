New Delhi: Rahul Bajaj, the eminent industrialist who gave India wheels and became a became household name with ‘Hamara Bajaj’ died on Saturday afternoon due to illness at a hospital in Pune on Saturday afternoon. With the demise of the former chairman of Bajaj Auto, India Inc. lost one of the leading voices. Bajaj was 83.Also Read - Rahul Bajaj Dies: Political Leaders, Corporates Express Grief; Call Him Bold And Fearless

Mourning his death, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra thanked Bajaj for being his "cheerleader" and advising and encouraging him to be bold, and tweeted, "'I stand on the shoulders of giants.' Thank you, Rahulbhai, for letting me clamber up onto your broad shoulders, advising me, cheering me on, encouraging me to be bold. Your footprints on the sands of Indian Business will never be extinguished..Om Shanti."

“I stand on the shoulders of giants.”

Thank you, Rahulbhai, for letting me clamber up onto your broad shoulders, advising me, cheering me on, encouraging me to be bold. Your footprints on the sands of Indian Business will never be extinguished..

Om Shanti 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TOemOPvsEL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 12, 2022

Also Read - 'What Can You Say When..': Anand Mahindra Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar | See Tweet

Remembering Bajaj, Kotak Mahindra Bank Chairman Uday Kotak said the ‘ormer chairman of Bajaj Auto was a “bold and fearless” individual. “He said that the late leader was a rare businessman who always spoke truth to power. A proud Indian. Built world class enterprise. I am truly honoured to know him. Will miss him,” he added.

Rahul Bajaj: bold and fearless. A rare businessman who spoke truth to power. A proud Indian. Built world class enterprise. I am truly honoured to know him. Will miss him. pic.twitter.com/UpVMh0z7R1 — Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) February 12, 2022

The former chairman of Bajaj Auto was one of the longest serving chairmen in India. Under his strong leadership, Bajaj Group dominated the mass market for decades. He stood down from his position of non-executive director and chairman of Bajaj Auto on April 30 last year and remained as the Chairman Emeritus.

As per media reports, Bajaj was not keeping well for some time and passed away at around 2:30 pm on Saturday. His last rites will be held on Sunday, the official said.

Bajaj is survived by two sons, Rajiv Bajaj and Sanjiv Bajaj, and a daughter Sunaina Kejriwal.

Born on June 10, 1938, he headed the Bajaj group of companies which have presence across segments such as automobiles, general and life insurance, investment and consumer finance, home appliances, electric lamps, wind energy, special alloy and stainless steel, material handling equipment and travel.

After taking charge of the Bajaj group business in 1965, Rahul Bajaj led it to the growth path. He steered the diversified entity during India’s transition from a closed economy to a liberalised one and drove the company to expand its product portfolio with the Bajaj brand finding foothold in global markets while warding off emerging competition from Japanese motorcycle makers that challenged the Bajaj Auto’s scooters.

Under his stewardship, flagship firm Bajaj Auto saw its turnover growing to Rs 12,000 crore from just Rs 7.2 crore with the firm’s scooters becoming the mainstay. The company’s Bajaj Chetak scooter became an aspirational symbol for the middle class Indian families then, with the ‘Humara Bajaj’ tune becoming synonymous with their hopes of a better future.

In 2005, he had started passing the baton of the company to son Rajiv Bajaj, who became the managing director of Bajaj Auto and led the company to become a truly global automobile player.

One of the most successful business leaders of India, Bajaj was elected to Rajya Sabha in June 2006 and remained a member till 2010.

Known for his outspokenness, in November 2019, at an event in Mumbai where Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal were present, the veteran industrialist spoke about the government’s ‘stifling of criticism’, among other things. “This environment of fear, it’s definitely on our minds. You (the government) are doing good work; and despite that, we don’t have the confidence that you’ll appreciate criticism,” he had said.

