New Delhi: With 169 votes, Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi smoothly won the floor test in the Assembly on Saturday. Four MLAs including 1 from the MNS, 1 from CPM, 1 from AIMIM, and 1 Independent MLA abstained from the voting.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in assembly: Yes I took oath in name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and also in name of my parents. If this is an offence then I will do it again pic.twitter.com/OvfTzKbdeZ — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

“I have taken Oath in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and I say I will always take oath in the name of our respected historical figures Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj name, and my Parents name. This is not illegal, as it is being projected,” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

The BJP MLAs staged a walkout as former CM Devendra Fadnavis claimed that never in the history of the state Assembly, a trust vote was conducted without electing a Speaker. “What was the fear this time?” Mr Fadnavis said, moments before the BJP staged a walkout.

“Assembly starts with Vande Mataram and ends with national anthem when it is called. This session started without Vande Mataram,” Fadnavis said. “We were intimated late last night. Why was this done? Was it done because our MLA should not reach the Assembly?” Fadnavis added.

The session witnessed high drama as Fadnavis pointed out that the session started without Vande Mataram. Protem Speaker Dilip Patil said, “Governor has given the permission for this session. This session is as per rules. So your point stands rejected.”

“If I am not allowed to speak on the Constitution then I have no right to sit in this house,” Fadnavis said.