New Delhi: Thanking India for allowing the export of the anti-malaria drug Hydroxychloroquine to the United States, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership "in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!"

India's role will not be forgotten, the US President commended, as he wrote, "Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you, India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten!"



Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

Hydroxychloroquine has been identified by the US Food and Drug Administration as a possible line of treatment for the COVID-19 and it is being tested on more than 1,500 coronavirus patients in New York. Anticipating that it will work, given initial positive results, Trump has bought more than 29 million doses of Hydroxychloroquine for the potential treatment of the COVID-19 patients.

President Trump and Prime Minister Modi spoke over the phone last week. During the call, Trump had requested Modi to lift the hold on the American order of Hydroxychloroquine, of which India is the major producer. “I bought millions of doses (of Hydroxychloroquine). More than 29 million. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi, a lot of it (Hydroxychloroquine) comes out of India. I asked him if he would release it? He was Great. He was really good,” Trump told Sean Hannity of the Fox News on Monday night.

“You know they put a stop because they wanted it for India, Trump said, responding to a question on the usage of Hydroxychloroquine. India allowed on Tuesday the export of Hydroxychloroquine to the US, which has emerged as the global hotspot of COVID-19.

India has received similar requests from several other countries including Brazil, Sri Lanka and Nepal. India has said that it is reviewing its export ban order. Notably, India’s decision to ban the exports of Hydroxychloroquine is driven by its desire to take stock of the domestic requirements and ensure that the country has enough of the drug.

(With PTI Inputs)