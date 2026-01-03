Home

'Thank you, Yogi Uncle,' says late major's daughter Anjana, after CM gets house restored in 24 hours | Image: X (ANI) videograb

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, helped the late Major Bipin Chandra Bhatt’s daughter, Anjana, by restoring her house in a day. The daughter of the late major had a brief meeting with the Chief Minister at his 5KD residence. During the meeting, she reported to the CM that an illegal action by Balwant Yadav had led to the confiscation of her Indira Nagar house, A-418. Balwant Yadav is reportedly a land mafia. Anjana stated that he had occupied the house with the help of fake documents. Later, the CM ordered an investigation into the matter. As a result, Anjana received her house back and thanked the Chief Minister.

CM Yogi helps the late major’s daughter, Anjana

Anjana thanks Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

After getting the house back, Anjana expressed her gratitude and thanked the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying, “I unfortunately lost my parents and siblings some time ago and was living alone… I thank everyone for their help in getting my parents’ house back… Yogi uncle is a great person, and he helped me a lot… I went to meet the CM… I am living a normal life now. I was ill some time ago, but now I have recovered…”

Viral video of Anjana thanking CM Yogi

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP | With the intervention of CM Yogi Adityanath, Anjana, a resident of Indira Nagar, received her lost home back on the very first day of the new year.

Her house was fraudulently seized. On learning of the case, the administration and police, acting on the… pic.twitter.com/sZFWEl1ZpY — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2026

