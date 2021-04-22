New Delhi: Amid an acute crisis of oxygen supply in the national capital for COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals, the Delhi government said it was making efforts to airlift its enhanced quota of oxygen supply from Odisha. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press briefing on Thursday, as several city hospitals reported a shortage of oxygen amid rising cases of coronavirus. Also Read - Salman Khan Steps Up Efforts To Provide Food Kits To Frontline Workers Amid Covid Scare in Mumbai

Kejriwal thanked the Centre and the High Court for their efforts towards raising Delhi's oxygen quota for treating COVID 19 patients, and said the supplies have started reaching the national capital.

"Delhi is facing Oxygen crisis for the past few days. Centre fixes Oxygen quota for all states. As per Delhi govt's estimate, the UT needs 700 tons/day, Centre had fixed it to 378 tons earlier and increased it to 480 tons yesterday. We need more but we're thankful to them for this," he said.

He said a major chunk of the freshly allotted quota of oxygen to Delhi comes from Odisha, which is hundreds of kilometres away, and the Delhi government is planning to airlift it to save time at this critical juncture in the fight against coronavirus.

He said Delhi had a daily quota of 378 MT of medical oxygen that has been increased to 480 MT, and thanked the Central government for it. But, he said, more supplies are needed as according to estimates Delhi needs 700 MT of oxygen daily.

Delhi received its quota of oxygen as fixed by the Centre from other states, he said, but added, some states stopped trucks headed to the national capital. “This is not fair. This is a huge calamity and we need to fight it unitedly. If we are divided, India will not survive,” Kejriwal said.

He appealed to state governments to help each other and promised to provide them surplus oxygen, medicines and doctors if COVID 19 situation came under control in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said there was a shortage of ICU beds in the capital city.

“We have made a request to the Centre, I think they will give us 700-800 ICU beds soon. We have demanded 7000 beds in Central government-run hospitals, they have given us around 2000,” he said.

Several top hospitals in Delhi, including Ganga Ram hospital, LNJP, Apollo and Max hospitals have been witnessing a crisis of hospital beds and oxygen supply over the last few days.