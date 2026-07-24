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‘Thanks to everybody’: PM Modi shares new video on Instagram day after midnight selfie video

A day after his rare midnight selfie video went viral, PM Narendra Modi shared a new Instagram post expressing gratitude with the caption 'Thanks to everybody.'

Written by: Abhijeet Sen Edited by: Abhijeet Sen
Updated: July 24, 2026, 11:22 PM IST
'Thanks to everybody': PM Modi shares new video on Instagram day after midnight selfie video
PM Modi

New Delhi: In a significant development amid the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar, PM Modi has shared a new video on Instagram day after midnight selfie video. In his new video, the PM has thanked the youth for sharing the video and giving feedback. Notably, the Modi government is facing protest from the students from across the country after NEET 2026 paper was leaked, where the students and the supporters of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) are demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

What did PM Modi say in his new Instagram video?

“Thanks to the youngsters who watched my video yesterday and sent insightful suggestions”, PM Modi wrote in the post.

Read more: PM Modi’s message to Sonam Wangchuk as he ends 26-day hunger strike, says ‘follow doctor’s advice, regain weight’

Watch video:

PM Modi’s Instagram followers increase by 1 million after late-night video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s late-night video on social media added around 1 million followers on Instagram overnight, an indication of the wide reach and public acceptance of his insights on the paper leaks issue.

Also read: ‘Will bring strong law on paper leaks’: PM Modi addresses nation amid CJP protest at Jantar Mantar

Observers credited PM Modi’s high-engagement selfie video addressing exam paper leaks for the overnight surge in his Instagram followers, taking the total number of his followers to nearly 101 million.
The Prime Minister commands a massive digital presence on the world stage. He ranks as the most-followed politician and world leader globally, holding more than double the followers of other prominent international figures like US President Donald Trump.

Apart from a direct connect with people, PM Modi’s video reflected an approach blending political pragmatism and governance dharma.

On one hand, he showed his government’s willingness to engage with dissenters rather than dismiss them outright. On the other, he leveraged the moment to push for systemic reforms that align with his broader narrative of efficiency, accountability, and zero tolerance for corruption.

(With inputs from agencies)

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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