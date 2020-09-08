New Delhi: Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Patrika Gate in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and releasing two books authored by Patrika Group Chairman Gulab Kothari through a video conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised journalists and said that the world is now paying more attention to India amid coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - COVID-19 India Updates: 75,809 Cases, 1,183 Death in Last 24 Hours | Total Tally Stands at 42,80,423

“World is now paying more attention to India, we have a strong presence at most global bodies,” the Prime Minister said. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine: First Batch of Russia's Sputnik V Released Into Public, Regional Deliveries Soon

“Not only Indian products but India’s voice also has become global, Indian media too needs to be global. Also Read - World Must be Better Prepared as COVID-19 is Not The Last Pandemic, Warns WHO

The media, he highlighted, served people in an “unprecedented way” by spreading awareness on coronavirus pandemic.

Though the media is also criticised at times, more so in this age of social media, everybody needs to learn from criticism, he said, adding this is what makes India’s democracy strong.

PM Modi called for inculcating the habit of reading books among the new generation and said it is imperative in this age of text, tweet and “Google guru” that they are not weaned away from gaining serious knowledge.