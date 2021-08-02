Mumbai: Hitting back at BJP legislator Prasad Lad’s purported remarks that if needed, the Shiv Sena Bhavan, the headquarters of Thackeray-led party in central Mumbai, would be demolished, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that language of intimidation won’t be tolerated and a befitting reply will be given to those speaking it. Speaking at the inauguration of the BDD Chawls redevelopment project here, Thackeray recalled dialogue from Hindi film Dabangg and said,”Thappad se dar nahi lagta (not scared of being slapped). Nobody should speak the language of slapping us as we will give back such a tight slap that the other person will not be able to get back on his feet.”Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: BIG Update For Mumbaikars Awaiting Full-Fledged Resumption of Suburban Services

However, the BJP legislator, after facing flak retracted his remarks and expressed regret saying they were presented out of context by the media. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: 17 Villages in Ahmednagar Opt For Voluntary Lockdown. Read Details

Besides, former Maharashtra CM and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis had also stated that there is absolutely no room for destructive politics in Bharatiya Janata Party. “We don’t believe in ‘tod-phod’ politics. It is not part of BJP culture”, Fadnavis told reporters. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Update: COVID-19 Curbs Likely to be Tightened in These 11 Districts. Read Details

Meanwhile, Thackeray at the event asked the beneficiaries of the chawls redevelopment project not to fall prey to allurement once the project gets over, he said, “Marathi culture must be protected in the redeveloped constructions at any cost as the chawls had a historic legacy, where revolutionaries had laid down their lives and also were witness to the Samyukta Maharashtra movement.”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who was also present at the event, said the legacy of BDD Chawls should be protected and the Marathi-speaking people must stay back in the redeveloped houses, which would be given as part of the project being overseen by Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

He also praised Thackeray for efficient handling of the Covid-19 situation and the recent floods in several parts of the state caused by torrential rains. State Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said, despite natural calamities, the MVA government had not allowed development work to suffer or stall.

(With agency Inputs)