Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday justified protests that recently took place at Jadavpur University, saying that they were important in a democracy. She added that the day protests lose their value, “India will stop being India”.

Drawing upon the same protests, Mamata asserted that democracy still existed in Bengal while there was no democracy at “few places”.

“I believe protests are important in a democracy. The day protests lose their value, India will stop being India. Democracy still exists in Bengal while there is no democracy at a few places. We have seen what happened in Jadavpur University,” Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Furthermore, Mamata Banerjee once again reiterated that National Register of Citizen (NRC), the exercise for which was recently conducted in Assam, will never be brought in her state. She said this while expressing grief over deaths of six people in Bengal due to anxiety over the NRC.

“I am sad that 6 people have died in Bengal due to panic created over National Register of Citizens (NRC). We will never allow NRC here. Please have faith in me,” she said.

It must be noted that protests had last week broken out at Jadavpur University after BJP MP Babul Supriyo was gheraoed by a section of Left-leaning students there. According to reports, suspected supporters of the Sangh Parivar and members of its student wing, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), set ablaze vehicles outside one of the gates in the campus.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo who is also the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Asansol, was blocked from leaving JU, where he had come to attend a function organised by the ABVP to welcome freshers. It is alleged that Supriyo was manhandled by the students, who also proceeded to tear up his shirt. A student was also seen on camera pulling the BJP leader’s hair.