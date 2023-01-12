Home

The Deadly Game Of ‘Ma’: Kerala Man Stabs Friend To Death Over A Game They Played 15 Years Ago

The accused and the victim played a game 15 years ago where they could hit each other by saying the letter 'ma' in Malayalam. Prakash believed that Santosh's beating led to the cause of all his health problems.

Kollam crime news: A man in Kerala killed his friend over a game that they reportedly played 15 years ago. The incident in Kerala’s Kollam district. The man, identified as Prakash, entered the house of the victim, Santosh and stabbed him to death when he was taking his afternoon nap. A 17-year-old, who was Santosh’s relative, was also stabbed by Prakash.

The day Santosh was murdered, the victim and accused spoke to each other and on realising that Santosh was home alone, Prakash broke into Santosh’s house and stabbed him to death while he was asleep.

The deadly game of ‘Ma’

According to a India Today report, Prakash and Santosh played a game 15 years ago where they could hit each other by saying the letter ‘ma’ in Malayalam. Prakash believed that Santosh’s beating led to the cause of all his health problems. He even considered this as a reason for not having children after marriage, the police said.

After the death of his wife two years ago, Prakash’s animosity doubled and he felt isolated. Police said that he was waiting for an opportunity to kill Santosh for the last one year.

According to initial report, Prakash has been planning the murder for the past one year.

The police, however, was successful in nabbing the accused where he confessed to his crime.