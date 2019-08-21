New Delhi: The Delhi High Court judge, who denied anticipatory bail to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX media case, is set to retire on Friday.

Justice Sunil Gaur on Tuesday dismissed Chidambaram’s plea seeking protection from arrest and said that ‘the facts of the case prime facie reveals that the petitioner is the kingpin, the key conspirator’.

The CBI is investigating Chidambaram in the INX Media case, which it had registered on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as Finance Minister.

In addition, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the money laundering case which it lodged in 2018.

According to a report in NDTV, Justice Gaur also called it ‘a classic case of money laundering’.

The same morning the Justice also rejected Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri’s anticipatory bail plea for a bank fraud case he is accused in.

The NDTV report also mentioned that Justice Gaur started his career in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 1984 and then in 1995 joined the Delhi Higher Judicial Service and has been in the High Court since 2008.