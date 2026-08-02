‘The government owes them truth, justice and apology’: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reacts to Instagram videos of PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized PM Narendra Modi's remarks on "forgiving" students, stating that the government owes NEET aspirants truth, justice, and an official apology.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/the-government-owes-them-truth-justice-and-apology-congress-leader-rahul-gandhi-reacts-to-instagram-videos-of-pm-modi-8491151/ Copy

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a sharp critique against the central government regarding the plight of medical aspirants. Highlighting the severe mental toll inflicted on young minds by administrative lapses, Gandhi asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks of “forgiving” students, but it is actually the government that owes them truth, justice, and an official apology. His comments came alongside footage detailing his recent meeting with grieving relatives affected by the ongoing examination crisis.

What Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on meeting students?

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said, “During my visit to Tamil Nadu, I met the families of Gopika, Roshini and Vetri Anandan, three young medical aspirants whose lives were lost following the NEET paper leak and the cancellation of the examination. Each family was left with the same painful question: why should honest, hardworking students pay the price for a dishonest system?”

“I listened to their pain. Our fight is for an education system where hard work is respected, examinations are fair and no student is pushed to the edge because institutions failed them,” the former Congress chief said.

“The Prime Minister speaks of ‘forgiving’ students. After listening to these parents, my conviction is even stronger: India’s students need no forgiveness. The government owes them truth, justice and an apology,” Gandhi asserted.

Also read: ‘Protesters are not terrorists, they are our future’: Rahul Gandhi demands apology from Centre over lathi charge on students

In the video, Gandhi is seen interacting with the families of the students who committed suicide.

In Mamallapuram, interacting with the relatives of those who took the extreme step vis-a-vis NEET, Gandhi said, “Nothing is more painful than seeing a parent grieve their child.

“Behind every young life lost is a family carrying pain that will never leave them and serious questions about a broken education system. Leaked papers. Cancelled exams. Years of preparation destroyed overnight. Our students are told to work honestly in a system that is not honest with them.

(With inputs from agencies)