New Delhi: Professional wrestler and former WWE star Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali on Thursday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). With just days ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, Khali said he joined BJP as he was "influenced" by the party's national policy.

#WATCH Professional wrestler Dalip Singh Rana, also known as The Great Khali, joins BJP in Delhi pic.twitter.com/BmB7WbpZzx — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

Punjab will go to the polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Last year in November, Dalip Singh Rana, popularly known by his ring name ‘The Great Khali’ had met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and extended his support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Wrestler expressed his appreciation for the work done by the Chief Minister Kejriwal-led government in the fields of education, health, water, and electricity, among others.

As per an official statement, Khali informed CM Arvind Kjeriwal how he was “smitten by the development that has taken place in Delhi under his leadership”. He said that he is willing to support the Kejriwal government in whatever way possible for the betterment of society.

“Khali talked at length with Kejriwal about the kind of changes he has seen in Delhi over the years in the field of education, health, water, and electricity. He drew comparisons of the model of development of Delhi with that of the rest of the country and stated how proud he felt to see such work take place in the national capital,” the statement said.

Khali had made his professional wrestling debut in 2000. Before kickstarting his WWE career, he was an officer for the Punjab Police. During his WWE career, Khali also went on to become the WWE champion. Khali had also appeared in four Hollywood films and two Bollywood films. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class.