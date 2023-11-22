The Indian Navy Quiz ‘G20 ThINQ International’ Finals At India Gate On 23 November

Sail Beyond The Horizon: The Indian Navy Quiz “ThINQ” went global this year to commemorate ‘Azadi ka Amrit Kaal’ with India assuming the Chairmanship of the prestigious G20. Thus, the quiz has appropriately been re-envisioned as “G20 THINQ” comprising a ‘National’ and an ‘International’ round. The International Finals is now scheduled to be conducted on 23 November at the iconic India Gate.

National Round

The National Round of the G20 ThINQ saw the participation of 11741 schools where students in IX to XII/ equivalent matched their wits over two online elimination rounds, an online quarter-final, and a tiebreaker leading to the identification of 16 semifinalists who converged at Mumbai for the national semifinals and finals, which were held at the NCPA auditorium and Gateway of India respectively on 17-18 November. The competition was intense and emergent winner of the National Round, DAV Public School Gurugram, was chosen as Team Bharat to represent India in the International round.

International Round

The international edition of G20 THINQ was planned with teams from all G20+09 nations. The proposal received a tremendous response with the G20 Secretariat playing a pivotal role in reaching out to the countries, resulting in the following 23 international teams registering to participate in the competition.

Argentina

Australia

Bangladesh

Brazil

EU (02 teams)

France

Germany

Indonesia

Italy

Japan

Mauritius

Mexico

Netherlands

Nigeria

Oman

Republic of Korea

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Africa

USA

United Kingdom

The 23 international teams matched wits over 03 semifinals and a wild card round on 21 November at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan, from which the top eight teams advanced to the international finals. The international semifinals were conducted in the presence of Amitabh Kant (Sherpa G20), Adm R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, Kala Hari Kumar, President NWWA and VAdm Krishna Swaminathan, Chief of Personnel.

The audience, comprising students from various local schools, naval personnel, government officials and a diverse cross section of civil society and foreign diplomats, witnessed a captivating semifinal conducted by the Quiz master Venkatesh Srinivasan.

The semifinals between the 23 evenly balanced teams lead to emergence of top 8 teams who will be joined by Team Bharat for the International Finals at the iconic India gate.

The teams that will take the centre stage on 23 November at India gate are:

Australia

Bharat

Brazil

European Union

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

This event has seen participation of young and bright minds across the world and has contributed in strengthening the bridges of friendship with our G20 partners. The participants are also being given a flavour of our rich heritage and culture through visits to various destinations of interests. The G20 Secretariat has played a pivotal role in enabling to reach out to the missions abroad and also help curate and execute the cultural experience for all national and international delegates during their stay at the National Capital.

The grand finale slated to be held at the twilight hour on 23 November will offer a global stage for intellectual exchange and competition. As India hands over the G20 baton to Brazil on 1 December 23, the G20 THINQ will be the concluding episode of a series of significant events held since December 22. It will serve as a remarkable finale to India’s Presidency that witnessed many unique achievements of the G20 at the global level.

