Ahmedabad: Well, it can’t get more ironic than this. On Tuesday, a police officer working for the Gujarat Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) was arrested in Ahmedabad for indulging in corruption as he allegedly accepted a bribe from a retired government servant.

The inspector named, DD Chavda, posted at Junagadh, was caught red-handed near Sanathan Circle on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday night while accepting Rs 18 lakh in cash, according to the police.

The case involves a former Joint Director in the Animal Husbandry department, who had filed a complaint of corruption with Junagadh ACB in 2018 about an alleged fraud of Rs 10.16 lakh.

He alleged that the sarpanch of Patla village in Junagadh district and five other misused government funds meant for the improvement of grazing land.

“As Chavda was probing that case, he sought all the documents from the complainant. But then he allegedly started threatening to frame up the complainant in the same case and also to initiate inquiry against him in more cases,” police said.

Later, for not taking action, Chavda allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh from the complainant and later agreed to accept Rs 18 lakh. The complainant then approached senior ACB officials, following which a trap was laid and Chavda was arrested.