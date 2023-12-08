The Karachi To Kolkata Love Story: Bengali Phuchkas, Biryani On Menu For Sameer’s Pakistani Bride

The Karachi resident crossed over into the Indian side from Attari in Amritsar district of Punjab, where she was welcomed by Khan and some members of his family to the beats of 'dhol' on December 5.

The Karachi To Kolkata Love Story: Bengali Phuchkas, Biryani On Menu For Sameer's Pakistani Bride

Kolkata: Pakistani woman Javeria Khanum on Tuesday reached Kolkata to marry the “love of her life” — Sameer Khan. The cross-border love story began in 2018 when Sameer, who is a businessman, saw Khanum’s photo on his mother’s mobile phone. Khanum is a distant relative of Sameer’s mother Nushrat.

Trending Now

The couple met for the first time a few years ago in Dubai, and that was “our only face-to-face meeting” before Tuesday, said Sameer, adding: “We were meant to be together so everything fell into place.”

You may like to read

Khanum, who came to Kolkata is overwhelmed by the warmth and hospitality of the people in Kolkata and cannot wait to savour the famed street food ‘phuchka’, this city’s version of ‘pani puri’.

Sameer Khan, who is scheduled to marry Khanum next month, said he is relieved as his fiancee is getting affection from the people his extended family, neighbours and even strangers, and she feels at home. “I am relieved, very happy that we have been accepted by the people of my country, my state and my city. Javeria is equally overwhelmed. There had been a flood of congratulatory phone calls, visits by friends and even strangers to our residence since we arrived from Amritsar to Kolkata on Tuesday,” Khan told PTI.

The Karachi resident crossed over into the Indian side from Attari in Amritsar district of Punjab, where she was welcomed by Khan and some members of his family to the beats of ‘dhol’ on December 5.

Khan said apart from tucking into the typical city street food ‘phuchka’ with her, he would love to take her “to Park Street to introduce her to the eateries I love to visit”. He also wants to see how she reacts to the Kolkata biryani.

“First, we would like to take a break from the work routine for a few days to have quality time with family members and close friends only and then embark on the journey to explore the city. I know she will love my city, she has already started loving it,” he added.

“I am looking forward to tying the knot with her in January (2024),” he said. Khan said his friends from Germany, Africa, Spain, the USA and other countries are likely to attend the wedding.

Khanum had earlier told PTI that she was granted a 45-day visa. She had tried to get a visa on two occasions but got lucky the third time. Khan said he is thankful to the central government for this.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.