New Delhi: Dilip Mahalanabis, the man who saved millions of lives with his Oral Rehydration Solution, popularly known as ORS passed away on Sunday. He was 87. Dilip Mahalanabis, who was 88, had been admitted to Apollo Gleneagles Hospital at EM Bypass in Kolkata with various health issues, including a problem in his lungs.Also Read - World ORS Day: Life-Saving Effects of ORS During Diarrheal Dehydration Among Children

Born on November 12 in 1934, Dr Mahalanabis graduated from Calcutta Medical College and Hospital in 1958 and started his practice in paediatrics. Also Read - How to Ensure You Don't Get Dehydrated

He joined the National Health Service in London two years later and did his MRCP. Dr Mahalanabis later joined Johns Hopkins University, which had an international centre at Beliaghata ID Hospital in Kolkata for cholera treatment. Also Read - World ORS Day: Importance of Being Hydrated

Dr Mahalanabis returned to India and started his research on oral rehydration therapy in 1964. ORS is a solution consisting of a mixture of table salt, baking soda and commercial glucose to treat diarrheal diseases.

During the Bangladesh war in 1971, millions of refugees fled from former East Pakistan and took shelter in various camps in West Bengal. An outbreak of Cholera infected many of them, Dr Mahalanabis along with his staff used the ORT which not only reduced the death rate among the refugees but also curbed the spread of the disease.

ORT was later known as ORS globally with the publication of his work in Johns Hopkins Medical Journal and Lancet.

(With agency inputs)