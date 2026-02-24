The Missile That Never Misses: Why the World is Watching Modi’s Visit to Jerusalem

Home

India and Israel are planning to deepen their defence partnership in a way never seen before.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Israel on February 25 and 26 for a two-day visit that is being watched very closely by defence experts around the world. He is expected to speak at the Knesset, which is Israel’s Parliament, and hold important talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But beyond the handshakes and speeches, there is something far bigger quietly taking shape in the background — and it has everything to do with how India plans to protect itself in the years ahead.

India and Israel are planning to deepen their defence partnership in a way never seen before. Think of it like two close friends who have always trusted each other, but are now deciding to share their most precious secrets. Israel has agreed to give India access to its latest defence technologies, including laser-based weapons, long-range missiles, and advanced drones. Both countries are expected to sign a security cooperation agreement, and their overall defence partnership is estimated to grow to around 10 billion US dollars in the coming years. That is a massive number, and it tells you how serious both sides are.

One of the most important parts of this partnership is something called Mission Sudarshan. In simple terms, India wants to build a protective shield over its cities and heartland areas so that if an enemy ever fires a missile toward India, it gets destroyed in the sky before it can land. Israel is one of the best countries in the world at doing exactly this. It has the Arrow system for long-range threats, David’s Sling for medium-range missiles, and the world-famous Iron Dome for short-range attacks. Last June, when Iran fired a large number of ballistic missiles at Israel, about 98 out of every 100 were shot down in mid-air. That is how effective this shield is. India wants the same kind of protection for its own people.

India is also planning to buy long-range missiles and what are called loitering drones. A loitering drone is like a flying hunter. It goes up, circles in the sky patiently, searches for its target, and then attacks at exactly the right moment. These weapons can be launched from aircraft, ships, or land. During Operation Sindoor, India used Israeli-made Rampage missiles, Palm 400 missiles, and Harop and Harpy kamikaze drones to strike deep inside enemy territory — reportedly reaching targets near Islamabad and badly damaging Pakistan’s Chinese-made air defence systems. That operation showed the world what India is now capable of. The weapons India is now planning to buy — including Spice 1000 guided bombs, Air LORA ballistic missiles, and the long-range Ice Breaker missile — will make that capability even stronger. The Indian Navy is also in line to receive the extended-range Barak missile system to protect its warships at sea.

Now comes the most exciting and closely-watched part of this entire visit — the Golden Horizon missile.

As Prime Minister Modi prepares for his Israel trip, reports have emerged that Israel is offering India its Golden Horizon air-launched ballistic missile. Neither country has officially confirmed this yet. But if it is true, it is a game-changer.

Here is how this missile works, in simple words. A fighter jet takes off and climbs high into the sky. The pilot then releases the Golden Horizon missile. The missile shoots upward, almost touching the edge of space, and then comes screaming down toward its target at a speed faster than Mach 5 — that means more than five times the speed of sound. At that speed, most enemy defence systems simply cannot react in time. The missile is specifically designed to destroy heavily protected underground bunkers, secret command centres, and buried military bases. The kind of targets that are almost impossible to reach with normal weapons.

This missile is believed to have a range of 1,500 to 2,000 kilometres, though when launched from an aircraft, its effective striking range is around 800 kilometres. Very few countries in the world have such a weapon. Only Russia, China, and Israel are known to possess air-launched ballistic missiles of this kind. If India acquires the Golden Horizon and fits it onto its Su-30MKI fighter jets, the Indian Air Force will gain the power to strike far-away, deeply protected targets quickly, safely, and without warning.

Compare this with India’s own BrahMos missile, which flies at around Mach 2.8 to 3. The Golden Horizon, moving at Mach 5 or beyond, flies much higher and much faster, making it far harder to intercept. It is like comparing a fast car with a rocket.

For ordinary families living in India’s towns and villages, this news might sound distant and technical. But what it really means is this — India is building a stronger, smarter shield around itself. A shield that keeps its soldiers safer by letting them strike from the sky, far away from danger. That is the true meaning of the Golden Horizon. Not just a missile. A message.

