New Delhi: The government today launched the latest initiative under its Swachh Bharat Mission, called the ‘San-Sadhan’ hackathon.

The launch was announced by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD).

What is the ‘San-Sadhan’ hackathon?

Through the hackathon, the government aims to set up functional, accessible and well-maintained toilets for the disabled. It also aims to enhance sensitivity and develop an ecosystem for creating a barrier-free environment.

In this, the participants will have to create composite and affordable toilets for the physically challenged people or ‘Divyangs’-a term for the disabled suggested and popularised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2015. The Centre has invited various start-ups, student innovators, technology enthusiasts, academicians and industry experts to participate in the contest.

The last date to apply for participating in the Hackathon is August 28. It will be held from September 14-15 in the national capital.

As per the 2011 census, 2.68 crore people in the country fall under the category of ‘Divyangs’.

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBA) or Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) is a flagship of the Narendra Modi government which was announced by the Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech in 2014 and launched from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the same year. It aims to clean up the streets, roads and infrastructure of India’s cities, towns, and rural areas and achieve an open-defecation free India by October 2, 2019, the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma.

It is run by the Government of India and aims to build 90 million rural toilets in the country. Further, the mission will also help India meet the Sustainable Development Goal-6 (SDG 6), as established by the UN in 2015.