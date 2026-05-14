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Who is The Skin Doctor? Social media influencer arrested by Delhi Police over posts linked to Sanjay Kapur case

Who is ‘The Skin Doctor’? Social media influencer arrested by Delhi Police over posts linked to Sanjay Kapur case

Dr Neelam Singh manages profiles on several social media platforms like X, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook under the alias “The Skin Doctor”.

Social media influencer arrested by Delhi Police over posts linked to Sanjay Kapur case (File Image)

New Delhi: Social media influencer Dr Neelam Singh, known as ‘The Skin Doctor,’ was arrested on Wednesday by the Delhi Police for allegedly posting objectionable posts against a late industrialist Sanjay Kapur’s family. According to news agency PTI, a complaint in connection with the posts was lodged at the Vasant Kunj police station on behalf of the family. Acting on the complaint, police initiated legal action and arrested the influencer.

The accused was questioned and subsequently taken into custody as part of the investigation, they said.

Dr. Neelam Singh operates the X account @theskindoctor13 and has a massive following on social media. He is known not only for skincare-related content, but also for regularly providing pro-BJP and right-wing political commentary on the internet. The complaint was lodged at Vasant Kunj Police Station by the Kapur family, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

“According to sources, a complaint in the matter was lodged at Vasant Kunj Police Station on behalf of the Kapur family, following which the police initiated action and arrested the accused influencer. Further investigation in the case is underway,” the news agency shared on X.

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Sanjay Kapur Case:

Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of auto components company Sona Comstar

Sanjay was the former husband of actor Karisma Kapoor

Sanjay died in London on June 12 while playing polo.

Medical reports later ruled his death as natural, attributing it to cardiac-related causes including Left Ventricular Hypertrophy and ischemic heart disease.

Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, however sought a criminal investigation in the United Kingdom citing ‘unexplained circumstances’ surrounding his death

Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor married in 2003 and divorced in 2016.

They have two children together. After the separation, Sunjay Kapur married Priya Sachdev.

Skin Doctor: All You Need To Know

Dr Neelam Singh manages profiles on several social media platforms like X, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook under the alias “The Skin Doctor”.

The influencer’s Instagram bio says: “A socio-politically aware dermatologist”.

The YouTube bio reads: “A Dermatologist speaking on social issues.”

‘The Skin Doctor’ had over 9 lakh followers on X (at the time of writing this report)

He enjoys more than 1 lakh followers on Instagram, and close to 1.3 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

According to the X profile, the influencer is being followed by several high-profile figures across industries, including politicians, journalists, businesspeople, and other influencers.

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