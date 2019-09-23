New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has claimed that his residence in Saraswati Vihar area was burgled on Sunday. Following the incident, Jain hit out at the Delhi Police, saying “thieves and anti-social elements” have no fear of the force.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi minister shared a couple of pictures showing the ransacked premises. “Theft in my house at Saraswati Vihar. All floors searched thoroughly for hours. Anti social element and thieves have no fear of @Delhi Police,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police has registered a case following the health minister’s complaint. As per the officials, bathroom taps and some showpiece are missing. Reports claimed that the theft was discovered by the AAP leader’s neighbours, who later informed his wife about it. The house was locked for the past six months.

Jain holds several portfolios in the Delhi government. At present, he is the Minister of Health, home, power, PWD, industries, urban development & flood and irrigation.