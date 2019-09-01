New Delhi: Police have arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly stealing from airplanes and airports. As per a report, the man, Rajesh Kapoor, a frequent flyer resorted to thieving after he failed to expand his father’s garment export business from South Korea to Malaysia about ten years ago. To maintain his luxurious lifestyle, Kapoor started stealing from his frequent air travels, police said.

This is not the first time Kapoor has been taken into custody. In the year 2007, Kapoor was arrested by the Delhi police as his alleged act of stealing from cabin baggage was recorded in an in-flight CCTV camera. Besides, he has been booked six times till now for stealing from aircraft. Apart from that five cases of theft have also been lodged against him at Nizamuddin and New Delhi railway stations.

Deputy commissioner of police (Delhi airport) Sanjay Bhatia while speaking to a leading portal said that IndiGo and Vistara have blacklisted Kapoor for his alleged involvement in thefts. “He had forged an Aadhar card and booked a plane ticket in the name of Sachin Gupta. He had planned to steal valuables from the bags of fellow passengers but his attempts failed as his activities were noticed by the cabin crew,” said the DCP.

Kapoor, a class 12 dropout alleged that he got idea to steal from airplanes as he frequently used to fly abroad.