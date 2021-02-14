New Delhi: Many residents of Greater Kailash have reported theft of rearview mirrors of high-end cars like Audi and Jaguar. A total of 15 thefts have come to light from the area in the past month. The theft of the rearview mirrors has also been recorded on CCTV cameras on many occasions. Also Read - Netizens Flood Internet With Memes After Earthquake Rocks Delhi-NCR | Check Some of The Best Ones Compiled Here

Consequently, the Delhi Police has increased patrolling near Greater Kailash to curb the spate of thefts.

In a video accessed by Zee News, one man could be seen stealing rearview mirrors of Audi Q3 while another could be seen taking away the mirror of a Jaguar. The rearview mirrors were taken off from the cars that were reportedly parked in C, E, S, and R blocks.

“Each mirror costs upwards of Rs 40,000. Despite reporting matters to the police, there has been no respite,” MK Gupta, President of S block Residents Welfare Association (RWA), told Times of India.

#CaughtOnCamera | Theft of rearview mirrors of high-end cars like #Audi & #Jaguar in #Delhi's Greater Kailash. In the past month, at least 15 such thefts have been reported by locals. pic.twitter.com/XYECXj7aZ3 — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) February 13, 2021

“Though police have increased patrolling and engaged staff in night and morning hours, incidents continue in the area. It seems these people come early in the morning on three-wheelers and complete their task in a few minutes,” Gupta added.

A Delhi Police official said that cases are being tracked and will be resolve at the soonest.