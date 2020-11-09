New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday asserted that what has happened with Donald Trump in the US presidential polls, will happen with the BJP in Bihar Assembly elections. Also Read - Will Hold Tricolour And J-K Flag Together, Says PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti

"Look what has happened in America. Trump has gone. So, will the BJP", a leading portal quoted the former J&K CM as saying. Notably, she was addressing the media after a meeting with a delegation of various communities in Jammu.

She also showered praise on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, saying that the latter set the right narrative in the recently concluded polls.

Her statement comes after most of the exit polls showed that Bihar voters are in favour of Tejashwi Yadav-led grand alliance. As per the exit poll projections, the Mahagathbandhan is likely to form the government in Bihar as they have an edge over the NDA.

However, BJP has exuded confidence that NDA will win enough seats to form the government again in Bihar.

Speaking to reporters, BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will have major victory as booth level reports show that the NDA will be back in power.

Polling for the 243-seater Assembly concluded on November 7 after the end of the third phase. Counting of votes will start on November 10 morning.