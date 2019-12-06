New Delhi: The government of Ecuador has clarified that it has not granted refuge to fugitive godman Nithyananda as search is on to locate the fugitive godman, wanted in India on charges of sexual offences.

“Ecuador denied the request for international personal protection (refuge) made by Mr Nithyananda before Ecuador and later on Mr Nithyananda left Ecuador, presumably on his way to Haiti,” said the statement from the Ecuadorian embassy in Delhi.

Nithyananda, who hails from Tamil Nadu, is accused of rape, kidnapping and had left the country in mysterious circumstances. He claims to have formed a Hindu nation Kailaasa on an island of Ecuador.

According to the website kailaasa.org, Nithyananda has set up the Republic of Kailaasa — a Hindu Rashtra — on an island off Ecuador in South America. English, Sanskrit, Tamil are the official languages of the country. It has its own flag, passports, emblem, national animal, bird, flower, tree.

“Kailaasa is a nation without borders created by dispossessed Hindus from around the world who lost the right to practice Hinduism authentically in their own countries.”

“Though the Kailaasa movement is founded in the United States, and spearheaded by members of the Hindu Adi Shaivite minority community, it is created for, and offers a safe haven to all the world’s practicing, aspiring or persecuted Hindus, irrespective of race, gender, sect, caste, or creed, where they can peacefully live and express their spirituality, arts, and culture free from denigration, interference and violence,” reads its website.

The Ecuador government, however, has asked all media houses to refrain from citing Ecuador in any form in all pieces of information related to Nithyananda.