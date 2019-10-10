New Delhi: Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Thursday took a sharp dig at Reliance Jio Infocomm along with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the leading mobile service provider was forced to impose the prevailing interconnect usage charges (IUC) on outgoing calls made to non-Jio users.

“JIO has decided to charge it’s customers because always remember that however big a lollypop you are offered, at the end there are no free lunches. Situation applicable to the present Modi Sarkar as well,” Singhvi said in a Twitter post.

Incidentally, the telecom company run by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Jio had yesterday announced a 6 paise per minute tariff for outgoing calls made to rival mobile operators after Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) announced new IUC charges.

“The consultation paper has created regulatory uncertainty and therefore Jio has been compelled, most reluctantly and unavoidably, to recover this regulatory charge of 6 paise per minute for all off-net mobile voice calls so long as IUC charges exist,” a press release by the company stated.

However, Jio also announced free data top-up vouchers for its customers to go with the mandatory talktime plans as a compensatory move.

On the other hand, the latter part of Singvi’s remark to ‘Modi Sarkar’ was in reference to a number of promises made by the central government which it is finding difficult to cope with.

Since reports released on the worst GDP growth rate in seven years, the Finance Ministry has announced a hoard of perks to its policies to revive the weakened condition of the Indian economy.

Recently, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a relaxation on personal income tax, weeks after it slashed corporate tax rates extending relief to domestic traders, investors, and SMEs.

India’s GDP growth rate fell to a nearly seven-year low of 5 percent in the first quarter (April-June) of this year’s fiscal year, drastically affecting the demand for consumer products.