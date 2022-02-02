New Delhi: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing against the Central government over the issue of unemployment and said that India is facing the highest unemployment at the moment and the gap between rich and poor is widening. “There are two Indias, one India is for the extremely rich people – for those who have immense wealth, immense power, for those who don’t need a job, those who don’t need water connection,electricity connections, but for those who control the heartbeat of the country,” Rahul Gandhi said.Also Read - Channi Or Sidhu? Congress Likely To Announce CM Face For Upcoming Punjab Assembly Polls Today

"I think there were 3 fundamental things that were not spoken about in the Presidential Address. First, and what I consider to be the most important, is the idea that there are now two Indias. There is now no longer one India," he added.

Key Takeaways of the speech: