New Delhi: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a scathing against the Central government over the issue of unemployment and said that India is facing the highest unemployment at the moment and the gap between rich and poor is widening. "There are two Indias, one India is for the extremely rich people – for those who have immense wealth, immense power, for those who don't need a job, those who don't need water connection,electricity connections, but for those who control the heartbeat of the country," Rahul Gandhi said.
"I think there were 3 fundamental things that were not spoken about in the Presidential Address. First, and what I consider to be the most important, is the idea that there are now two Indias. There is now no longer one India," he added.
Key Takeaways of the speech:
- You talk of Made in India. But there cannot be Made in India today. The matter has ended because who are the people involved in Made in India? Small and medium industry, unorganised sector – whom you have finished. Made in India is not going to take place: Rahul Gandhi
- UPA Govt pulled 27 crore people out of poverty in 10 years. This is not our data, this is factual data. You pushed 23 crore people back into poverty: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
- You speak of providing employment, 3 crore youth lost their jobs in 2021. Today India is facing the highest unemployment in 50 yrs. You talk of Made in India, Start-Up India, but the youth didn’t get the employment they were supposed to.The one they had has disappeared: Rahul Gandhi
- There was not a single word on unemployment in the Presidential Address. The youth across the country is looking for jobs. Your govt is unable to provide them with one: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
- I think there were 3 fundamental things that were not spoken about in the Presidential Address. First, and what I consider to be the most important, is the idea that there are now two Indias. There is now no longer one India: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
- There are two Indias, one India is for the extremely rich people – for those who have immense wealth, immense power, for those who don’t need a job, those who don’t need water connection,electricity connections, but for those who control the heartbeat of the country: Rahul Gandhi
- To me, it seemed that Presidential Address was a list of bureaucratic ideas instead of a strategic vision. It looked to me as if it has been constructed not by a vision of leadership but by a group of bureaucrats who had to simply put something down on paper: Rahul Gandhi in LS
- Unfortunately, the Presidental Address was a long list of things that the Govt claims to have done but didn’t really contain the deeper strategic issues that we would have liked to see. It didn’t touch a couple of central challenges facing our country: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha