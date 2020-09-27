New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday clarified that he met former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to discuss certain issues. He asserted that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was aware about his meeting with Fadnavis. Also Read - Day After Fadnavis-Raut Meeting, Sharad Pawar Visits Maharashtra CM Uddhav | What Did They Discuss?

“He (Fadnavis) is a former CM. Also, he’s the leader of opposition in Maharashtra and Bihar Polls -in charge of BJP. There can be ideological differences but we are not enemies. CM was aware about our meeting”, news agency ANI quoted Raut as saying. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: 'Is Coronavirus Pandemic Over Now?' Sanjay Raut Raises Questions on Poll Timing

Earlier on Saturday, Raut met Fadnavis at a five-star hotel in suburban Mumbai, triggering speculations in the political circles with experts claiming a big development in the state politics amid the ongoing tussle between Sena and the NCP. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Becomes Emotional as HC Reprimands BMC For Asking 'More Time' to File Affidavit

Taking to Twitter, BJP Maharashtra spokesperson Keshav Upadhye had also stated that the meeting between two senior leaders was not political in nature. He informed that the former Maharashtra CM met Raut for an interview for Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana.

Fadnavis also confirmed that no political talks were held during the meeting. “Sanjay Raut ji wanted to take my interview for Shiv Sena’s newspaper Saamana. The meeting was held to discuss the same as I had put certain conditions, I wanted it to be published unedited. No political talks held in meeting”, said Fadnavis

Meanwhile, speaking to a leading portal political analyst Hemant Desai said that this meeting has sent a message to Sena allies that it still has a good relation with BJP. He refused to believed that the leaders just met for an interview.