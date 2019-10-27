New Delhi: This year Diwali came with the double bonanza for Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Ajay Chautala – he was released from Tihar jail after being granted furlough of 14 days and secondly his son Dushyant Chautala took oath as Deputy CM of Haryana on October 27.

“What can be a better occasion for a father, than this? Congress can say anything they want to but this government will go on for 5 years and work for the development of Haryana. There could not have been a better Diwali than this,” he said soon after his son took the oath.

He said his son Dushyant has established the JJP in just 11 months along with the party workers. “A son is known by his father’s name only. The efforts taken by the party workers have flourished today on an auspicious occasion,” Chautala was quoted as saying by ANI.

He also said that his son does not take any decision before seeking his suggestion or advice. “He even met me before forming the alliance with the BJP, I gave my approval for the same,” he further added.

Prior to taking oath, Dushyant had on Friday met his father Ajay Chautala in the Tihar prison complex.

BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar was earlier in the day sworn-in as Chief Minister of Haryana and Dushyant Chautala also took oath as the deputy CM of the state.

The development came after the BJP on Friday sealed an alliance in Haryana with Dushyant’s JJP, which had won 10 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly.

A Delhi court had on January 16, 2013, convicted Ajay Chautala and his father Om Prakash Chautala for illegally recruiting 3,206 junior basic teachers 12 years ago. Both of them were held guilty of tampering with the selection list of teachers, nepotism, and favouritism. At the same time, father-son duo was also found guilty of taking bribes from people in exchange of hiring them.