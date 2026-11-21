‘There is no protection like a mother’s’, tweets UP CM Yogi, pays tribute to Savitri Devi

CM Yogi's Mother Passed Away: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's mother, Savitri Devi, passed away on Friday morning. CM Yogi is in his ancestral village and will bid his mother a final farewell.

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'There is no protection like a mother’s', tweets UP CM Yogi, pays tribute to Savitri Devi (Pic: X)

CM Yogi Adityanath’s mother passed away on Friday morning in Panchur village, Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. She was 91 years old. The last rites were performed today in Haridwar. CM Yogi was in his ancestral village in Uttarakhand for the final darshan.

Savitri Devi’s funeral procession beagan at 7 a.m. on Saturday from her Panchur residence. Her last rites were performed at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the funeral.

Several leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, and MP CM Mohan Yadav, have expressed condolences, while PM Modi spoke with Yogi Adityanath over the phone.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in his ancestral village. He flew directly from Gorakhpur to Uttarakhand after receiving news of his mother’s passing. The Chief Minister became emotional after offering flowers to her body. A photo of this emotional moment with his mother has been shared on CM Yogi’s Instagram handle.

In a tweet, Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to his mother and said, “There is no shade like a mother’s, no refuge like a mother’s. There is no protection like a mother’s, no love like a mother’s.”

नास्ति मातृसमा छाया नास्ति मातृसमा गतिः।

नास्ति मातृसमं त्राणं नास्ति मातृसमा प्रिया॥

https://t.co/usBszRtWjQ — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 21, 2026

Yogi’s father, Anand Singh Bisht, retired as a forest ranger from the Forest Department. His mother, Savitri Devi, was a housewife. The family has four sons and three daughters. Adityanath is the second of four sons.

Yogi’s elder brother Manvendra Singh Bisht and youngest brother Mahendra Singh Bisht are working in Bithyani College near the village while another younger brother Shailendra Mohan Bisht is an Ordinary Captain in the Garhwal Rifles of the Indian Army.

Yogi’s one sister Pushpa Chaudhary lives in Delhi and the second sister Kaushalya Devi lives in Kotdwar, while the third sister Shashi Payal lives near the famous Neelkanth temple near Rishikesh and runs her business.

Residents of Panchur village said that Savitri Devi died around 10:45 am. Pauri Garhwal’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sarvesh Panwar said the local administration is in touch with the family members. Savitri Devi was ill for long and was only able to recognise her family members, a Panchur gram sabha member said.