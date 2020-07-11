Coronavirus in India Updates: Reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the country, including the states that are announcing partial to full lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said there is no room for complacency. “Awareness about COVID should be disseminated widely and a continuous emphasis on preventing the spread of the infection should be laid,” the PM said. In the meeting attended by Union Home minister Amit Shah, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, other senior officials of the central government, PM Modi took note of the several attempts going on to contain the spread of the disease and said social distancing and personal hygiene guideline should be continued to be followed. Also Read - Lockdown in Jammu Kashmir: Strict Restrictions Reimposed in Rajouri, Entire City And Adjoining Areas Sealed

Delhi Model: Concerted efforts should be in place Also Read - KBC 12 to be Delayed? Amitabh Bachchan Unable to Shoot Because of Govt's 'Above 65' Rule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the concerted efforts of the Centre, State and local authorities in containing the pandemic situation in Delhi. A similar approach can be taken in other states as well, Modi said. Modi also directed that real-time national-level monitoring and guidance should be provided to all affected states and places with high test positivity rate. Also Read - Lockdown News: After UP And Bihar, U'khand Govt Imposes Complete Shutdown in Kashipur District Till July 13, Non-essential Movement Strictly Restricted

Ahmedabad Model

During the meet, the “successful example” of surveillance and home-based care through ‘Dhanvantri Rath’ in Ahmedabad was highlighted and it was directed that it may be emulated in other places, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

From July 1, the second phase of the unlocking process has begun across the country, allowing several relaxations. However, the state governments are continuing with lockdown plans according to contingency, in the wake of the rising number of cases.