New Delhi: India on Wednesday refuted media speculations and said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China is of no concern for the country, news agency ANI quoted a source as saying.

Talking about the issue of Kashmir, India said that all countries, including China, have been told categorically and clearly that abrogation of Article 370 is totally India‘s internal matter. “There is no scope of discussion on this issue,” India said.

The statement from India comes amid speculation that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who is in China to meet Xi Jinping might discuss the Kashmir issue with him. The Pakistan PM has already reached Beijing to hold talks with Jinping ahead of his important visit to India.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang had earlier said China’s stand on Kashmir is that the issue should be resolved between India and Pakistan bilaterally.

“And so you are paying attention to the Kashmir issue, right? China’s position on Kashmir issue is clear and consistent”, Geng Shuang said.

“We call on India and Pakistan to engage in dialogue and consultation on all issues including the Kashmir issue and consolidate mutual trust. This is in line with the interest of both countries and common aspiration of the world,” Geng Shuang had said.

Wang had also said that the Kashmir issue should be properly and peacefully resolved based on the UN Charter, relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreement.

President of China Xi Jinping will visit India for two days on October 11 for the second Informal Summit between India and China.

Sources to ANI said that during the meeting, no agreements, Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs), joint communique expected to be signed during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to India, since it is an informal meeting. Chinese President Xi Jinping will be accompanied by China’s Foreign Minister and Politburo members when he will visit India.

Sources also said that both the leaders are likely to hold talks related to terrorism, terror funding/support/sourcing. India and China will jointly hold anti-terror exercise in December 2019.