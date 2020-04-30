New Delhi: A two-judge bench of the CJI SA Bobde and Justice Aniruddha Bose refused to stay the Central Vista Project on Thursday saying there is no urgency as during COVID-19 nobody is going to do anything. The matter was being heard through video-conferencing. Also Read - Coronavirus: Next Session of Parliament May Not be Held Anytime Soon, Here’s Why

"A similar petition against the project is pending in court. During COVID-19 situation, nobody is going to do anything and there is no urgency," Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said.

"A similar petition is pending and there's no need to duplicate it," the Chief Justice said, adding he can amend the petition.

While the Rs 20,000 crore has recently triggered several controversies in the wake of the pandemic which has severely hit the economy, this particular petition was on the land use of the project. It claimed that it will destroy the greenery and the open space in the heart of Delhi.

Under the central visa project, a new Parliament building will be built by March 20222.