New Delhi: Soon after the Centre accuses Kerala government of diluting lockdown norms, the state's Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said there was some 'misunderstanding' as relaxations have been given in accordance with the central government's guidelines.

"I think there is some misunderstanding, based on which the Centre has sought an explanation. Once we give an explanation, it will all be sorted out. The Centre and the state have the same stand with regard to fight the pandemic. There is no contradiction in the stand taken. It's just a misunderstanding we will clear it," Surendran told reporters.

He also said the lockdown and easing the protocol was a new thing for the state and the country and the state government will clear the doubts in a few hours.

Earlier in the day, the Union Home Ministry had taken strong objection to Kerala government’s decision to allow opening of restaurants, bus travel in cities and opening of MSME industries in municipal areas, saying it amounts to dilution of its lockdown guidelines.

In a letter to the Kerala government, the Home Ministry said the state government on April 17 has circulated revised guidelines for lockdown measures which allowed opening of activities which are prohibited in the Centre’s consolidated revised guidelines issued on April 15.