New Delhi: Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Friday told the Arvind Kejriwal government that there must not be any politics on the matter of the COVID-19 pandemic which has put citizens’ lives at stake. Also Read - Telangana Lockdown: Night Curfew Extended For 7 More Days Till May 8 | Details Here

“We want to send a message to the Delhi government that it must take the approach of cooperation. Please send message to the highest level that at extreme times, there should not be any political bickering. Politics is for the time of elections. Now the citizens’ lives are at stake. We want cooperation,” a Supreme Court Bench said today, according to NDTV. Also Read - Are You COVID Positive And Need Funds But Can’t Burrow From Anyone? Here’s What You Can Do

It also appreciated the work done by government officials to mitigate the effects of the unfolding crisis. Also Read - Breaking: India Extends Suspension of International Flights Till May 31 Amid Rising COVID Cases