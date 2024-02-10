There Was Great Disappointment Among Investors During UPA Regime, White Paper Presented Whole Truth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi said that the policies followed by the country in the 10 years before 2014 were actually taking India on the path of poverty.

PM Modi added that with the implementation of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes, a total of Rs 3.25 lakh crore was saved by the government.

New Delhi: A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the White Paper in both the houses of the Parliament, PM Modi said the ‘White Paper’ containing details of the alleged fiscal mismanagement of the Congress-led UPA at the Centre prior to 2014 has laid out the ‘entire truth’ before the country.

Trending Now

PM Modi further said there was great disappointment among investors around the world during the previous regime due to continuous scams and policy paralysis at the top levels of the government.

You may like to read

While addressing the ET Now Global Business Summit 2024, Prime Minister Modi said that the policies followed by the country in the 10 years before 2014 were actually taking India on the path of poverty and now the White Paper has been tabled in the Budget Session of Parliament regarding this.

“There was great disappointment among investors around the world due to scams and policy paralysis leading to a huge risk of losing the confidence of investors. Now that India’s economy is in a strong position, the government has presented the entire truth before the country in the form of the White Paper,” he added.

He further added that completing projects in a time-bound manner has become the identity of his government, adding that the country’s exchequer has been boosted with the restoration of the principles of transparency to the system and adoption of modern technologies.

Addressing the business event, Prime Minister Modi said, “Completing projects in a time-bound manner has become the identity of our government. Earlier there were rising project costs caused due to delays. The Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor project which was launched in 2008, that project costs rose from Rs 16,500 crores to more than Rs 50,000 crores upon completion last year. Bogibeel Bridge of Assam which was launched in 1998, project costs rose from Rs 1100 crores to Rs 5,000 crores upon completion in 2018.”

He added that with the implementation of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) schemes, a total of Rs 3.25 lakh crore was saved by the government.

“We got rid of 10 crore fake beneficiaries who existed only on paper, putting an end to the leakage of funds with Direct Benefit Transfer helping save Rs 3.25 lakh crore from falling into the wrong hands, GeM Portal for purchase of government goods resulting in savings of Rs 65,000 crores, and diversification of oil procurement saving Rs 25,000 crores,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.