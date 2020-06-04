New Delhi: At a time when the border dispute between the militaries of India and China has intensified in Ladakh, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that there was no discussion on China in the virtual summit between India and Australia. Also Read - Wildlife Trade Monitoring Network 'TRAFFIC' Indicates Wild Animals in 'Additional Threat' as Poaching Doubles During COVID-19 Lockdown

Addressing a press conference, MEA Secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh said that both the prime ministers did not have any talk on the issue of China in the virtual summit. Also Read - New Single-Day Spike Record Every Day: 9,304 New Cases in Last 24 Hours | 10 Developments

The statement from the MEA comes two days ahead of the talks that is to be held between Indian and Chinese military on Saturday. Also Read - Trump Administration to Suspend Flights by Chinese Airlines to US From June 16: Report

During the extensive talks, both sides are expected to deliberate on specific proposals to end the month-long bitter standoff in eastern Ladakh. The talks will be led by lieutenant generals from both the armies.

The MEA secretary said that during the discussion, PM Modi referred to Australian PM Scott Morrison’s tweet on samosas. And in response, he said that now ScoMosas has become a very popular word.

“PM Morrison described Indo-Australian partnership as natural and comfortable one between two confident and sovereign nations who are trusted partners. We expressed satisfaction at elevation of relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership,” she said.

She said that the Australian Prime Minister said that next time he would like to make ‘Gujarati khichri’ and what he called ‘ModiMosas’ and share it with PM Modi.

Both the countries on Thursday vowed to boost collaboration in science, technology and research to support their national COVID-19 responses and promote innovative solutions to fight the pandemic.

Moreover, the two countries resolved to come together in combating the deadly virus during an online summit between Prime Modi and his Australian counterpart Morrison.

“The role of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be more important in this period of global epidemic. The world needs a coordinated and collaborative approach to overcome the economic and social ill-effects of this pandemic,” Prime Minister Modi said in his opening remarks at the summit.