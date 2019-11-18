New Delhi: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar hours after the latter met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in the national capital to discuss the current political situation in Maharashtra.

Soon after meeting Pawar, the Shiv Sena leader blamed the BJP for running away after breaking the pre-poll promise and expressed confidence that soon there will be a government in place.

“The responsibility to form the government was not ours, the ones who had that responsibility ran away, but I am confident that soon we will have a government in place,” Raut said after meeting NCP’s Sharad Pawar on Monday.

The development comes after NCP chief Sharad Pawar flew to the national capital to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss the current political situation of the state which is under the President’s rule for past one week.

Other reports from IANS suggested that NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil are likely to lead the talks with Congress, and are set to fly down to Delhi for the talks again.

The decision to form a committee was arrived at during a meeting between interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday.

Both the Congress and NCP will arrive at a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) before presenting it to Sonia Gandhi and Pawar.

The Congress has already formed a committee comprising Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC. Venugopal.

Reports further stated that after the Congress and the NCP arrive at a common programme, they will take the matter to Shiv Sena.

On November 16, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the party wants its chief Uddhav Thackeray to lead in forming the government in Maharashtra.

“Undoubtedly, the government that we are going to form in Maharashtra will be under the leadership of a Chief Minister from Shiv Sena. We want Uddhav Thackeray to lead the government in the state,” Raut was quoted as saying by ANI.