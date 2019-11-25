New Delhi: In an unprecedented move to prove that they have the support of 162 MLAs to form the government in Maharashtra, the alliance trio of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena gathered at Hotel Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on Monday evening and pledged not to indulge in anti-party activities. They also pledged not to do anything which will benefit the BJP. The whole episode was unfolded in a bid to disprove the claims of the BJP which said it has the support of 170 legislators.

“We the MLAs swear that under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray & Sonia Gandhi, we will be honest to our party. We won’t get lured by anything. We will not do anything which will benefit BJP,” Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs took an oath at Hotel Hyatt.

Apart from the 162 MLAs of the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’, top leaders of all three parties such as Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Praful Patel and Nawab Malik, Jitendra Awhad (all Nationalist Congress Party), Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, and Sanjay Raut (all Shiv Sena), Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and Mallikarjuna Kharge (Congress) and others were present.

Addressing the gathering of MLAs at the hotel, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar expressed confidence that there will be no problem in proving the majority of the alliance trio on the day of the floor test in the assembly.

“There will not be any problem in proving our majority. The one who is suspended from the party cannot give any order. On the day of the floor test, I will bring more than 162 MLAs. This is not Goa, this is Maharashtra,” Sharad Pawar told the MLAs in the hotel.

He said that the MLAs have gathered in the hotel for the betterment of the people of Maharashtra. “We are here together for people of Maharashtra. A government was formed in the state without any majority. Karnataka, Goa, and Manipur, the BJP didn’t have majority anywhere but formed the government,” he added.

He also said that he will take personal responsibility to ensure that no MLA loses Assembly membership for voting against the BJP.

Addressing the MLAs, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that the fight of the alliance is not just for the power, but for ‘Satyamev Jayate’.

“Our fight is not just for power, but our fight is for ‘Satyamev Jayate’. The more you try to break us, the more we will unite,” he told the MLAs.

He also went on to say that the strength of the alliance trio cannot be captured by any camera lens.

While speaking to the MLAs in the beginning of the gathering, Congress leader Ashok Chavan said that the alliance trio will be a part of the government in Maharashtra.

“We are more than 162, not just 162. We all will be a part of the government. I thank Sonia Gandhi who allowed for this alliance to stop the BJP. Governor should invite us to form the government in the state,” he added.

Later sharing his opinion over the grand meet at the hotel, NCP leader Jayant Patil expressed confidence that on the day of the floor test, these 162 MLAs will vote against the present government of Maharashtra, and after which the new government in the state can be formed.