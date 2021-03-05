Lucknow: In view of the growing urban requirements, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to further develop 14 big cities, including Lucknow. The 14 cities that will be taken up for the transformation, include Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gorakhpur, the home town of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Also Read - Sambhal: Gangrape Victim Dies by Suicide After Repeated Threats by Accused's Family to Reach Compromise

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s ambitious plan to develop 14 major cities of the state include Lucknow, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Agra, Mathura, Bareilly, Meerut, Saharanpur, Moradabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida). Also Read - Flight Services From Ayodhya International Airport Expected to Start Early Next Year

Taking fresh view of the increasing population, growing number of houses, burgeoning volume of vehicles and ever-escalating future needs, the chief minister has given nod to make changes in the master plan of these cities. Also Read - Policeman Shoots Himself Dead Near UP Assembly Complex, Probe Underway

New master plans (city development plan) will be made for respective cities of the state including Lucknow. Apart from this, the master plan of some cities will be amended.

In the newly prepared master plan, the beautification and conservation of historical and religious sites, inclusion of ponds, reservoirs, lakes etc. as well as wildlife sanctuaries, reserve forests, environment and forests and other protected areas will be taken care of.

According to a government spokesman, the chief minister is of the view that the enhancement in the preservation work of historical heritage sites will not only lend additional beauty to these cities but also boost the tourism and generate employment.

The exercise of selecting a consultant in the housing department for preparing the city development plan for these big cities has started.

Officials of the Housing Department said that the land use of all the areas of the cities will be determined afresh in the master plan to be prepared for the said cities as per the instructions of the chief minister.

While preparing the master plan, land use will be determined according to the current needs in the cities.

All the major structures including rivers, airports, bus stands, military areas will be displayed in the master plan. The new master plan will be GIS (Geographic Information System) based.

A committee headed by the Secretary, Housing, will prepare a proposal to add new dimensions according to the need in the master plan.

It has also been directed to include regional development plans in the new master plan so that the concerned cities do not face any problem in the coming days. The existing structures built against land use in the cities will be adjusted according to the mandate in the master plan.

In the new master plan to be prepared for 14 big cities, the firing range of the army in these cities will be declared as ‘sensitive’ area.