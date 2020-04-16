New Delhi: The officials of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said there is no coronavirus case in 325 districts of the country. The ministry also stated that no one has tested positive in 27 districts of 17 states in the past 14 days. These 325 districts have been categorised as green zones by the government. Also Read - Coronavirus in Dharavi: COVID-19 Cases in Asia's Largest Slum Rise to 86, Death Toll at 9

Giving latest updates, the ministry said that the number of new cases is decreasing cases, adding that 826 positive cases and 28 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. The ministry also updated that the total number of positive cases stands at 12,759.

Saying that 12.02 per cent people have recovered from the coronavirus infection, the Health Ministry said lockdown and containment measures were beneficial.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on the other hand, said that it had received 500,000 testing kits, including rapid anti-body kits, from two Chinese companies with 80 per cent sensitivity and 84 per cent specificity.

Here is the list of 27 districts of 17 states:

Bihar: Patna

West Bengal: Nadiya

Rajasthan: Pratapgarh

Gujarat: Gir, Somnath, Porbandar

Telangana: Bhadradiri, Kothagudam

Goa: South Goa

Uttarakhand: Podi Garhwal

Uttar Pradesh: Pilibhit

Jammu and Kashmir: Rajouri

Manipur: West Imphal

Chhattisgarh: Rajnanadgaon, Bilaspur, Durg, Raipur

Puducherry: Mahe

Mizoram: Aizwal West

Karnataka: Devagiri, Kodagu, Tumkuru, Udupi, Bellary

Kerala: Wayanad, Kottayam

Punjab: SBS Nagar

Haryana: Panipat

Madhya Pradesh: Shivpuri