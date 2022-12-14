27 Medicines Including Paracetamol Fail To Meet Quality Standards In HP, Stocks Called Back

CDSCO has issued a drug alert for these medicines that failed to meet the desired quality standards. The stocks of these medicines have been called back from the market.

Over 27 medicines including paracetamol failed to meet quality standards in Himachal Pradesh.

Shimla: Samples of over 25 medicines from various units in the state failed to meet the quality standards. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has issued a drug alert. As many as 14 samples from Nixy Laboratories at Kala-Amb in district Sirmaur have failed the tests whereas 2-3 samples from other production plants have not met the desired quality standards. These medicines must not be consumed by customers at any cost as they do not meet the required quality standards.

These medicines failed to meet quality standards:

Medicine Production Unit Telmisartan Tablet – 40mg Paracetamol Tablet – 650mg M/s. ANG Lifesciences India Ltd., Village Malkumajra, Nalagarh Road, Baddi, Dist. Solan, 173205 Zincofine-20 DT (Zinc Sulphate Dispersible Tablets IP 20mg) M/s. MOREPAN LABORATORIES LTD. Morepan Village, Malkumajra, Baddi, Dist. Solan Zenmax Tablets (Albendazole Tablets I.P.) M/s. C.B. Healthcare, Distt. Solan 174101 PROPOSOL INJECTION 10 ml (Propofol Emulsion for Injection IP 10mg /ml) [13 other medicines as well) M/s. Nixi Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., VPO: Mouza Ogli, Sadhaura Road, Kala-Amb, Distt. Sirmour, 173 030: Cefpodoxime Proxetil Dispersible Tablets 200 mg M/s. Ultra Drugs Pvt. Ltd., Plot No. 1315-1318, Manpura, Nalagarh, Distt. Solan Gabapentin Capsules IP 300 mg (GABATIX300 CAPSULES) M/s. ZEE LABORATORIES LTD. Behind 47, Industrial Area, Paonta Sahib-173205 Tolperisone Hydrochloride Tablets 150 mg M/s. Healers Lab Unit II, Plot No. 33, H.P.S.I.D.C., Extn.Baddi, DisttSolan Bisacodyl Tablets IP (Dulax Tablets) M/s. ScottEdil Pharmacia Ltd., 56, E.P.I.P., Phase-1, Jharmajri, Baddi, Distt. Solan-173205

Over 14 samples of medicines including injections from Nixy Laboratories, at Kala-Amb have failed to meet the desired quality. Due to this stock of all these medicines is being recalled by the producers from the market.