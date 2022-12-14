27 Medicines Including Paracetamol Fail To Meet Quality Standards In HP, Stocks Called Back

CDSCO has issued a drug alert for these medicines that failed to meet the desired quality standards. The stocks of these medicines have been called back from the market.

Published: December 14, 2022 4:34 PM IST

By Shrimansi Kaushik | Edited by Shrimansi Kaushik

Over 27 medicines including paracetamol failed to meet quality standards in Himachal Pradesh.

Shimla: Samples of over 25 medicines from various units in the state failed to meet the quality standards. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has issued a drug alert. As many as 14 samples from Nixy Laboratories at Kala-Amb in district Sirmaur have failed the tests whereas 2-3 samples from other production plants have not met the desired quality standards. These medicines must not be consumed by customers at any cost as they do not meet the required quality standards.

These medicines failed to meet quality standards:

MedicineProduction Unit
Telmisartan Tablet – 40mg

Paracetamol Tablet – 650mg

M/s. ANG Lifesciences India Ltd., Village Malkumajra, Nalagarh Road, Baddi, Dist. Solan, 173205
Zincofine-20 DT (Zinc Sulphate Dispersible Tablets IP 20mg)M/s. MOREPAN LABORATORIES LTD. Morepan

Village, Malkumajra, Baddi, Dist. Solan

Zenmax Tablets (Albendazole Tablets I.P.)M/s. C.B. Healthcare, Distt. Solan 174101
PROPOSOL INJECTION 10 ml (Propofol Emulsion for Injection IP 10mg /ml) [13 other medicines as well)M/s. Nixi Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., VPO: Mouza Ogli, Sadhaura Road, Kala-Amb, Distt. Sirmour, 173 030:

 

Cefpodoxime Proxetil Dispersible Tablets 200 mgM/s. Ultra Drugs Pvt. Ltd., Plot No. 1315-1318, Manpura, Nalagarh, Distt. Solan
Gabapentin Capsules IP 300 mg (GABATIX300 CAPSULES)M/s. ZEE LABORATORIES LTD. Behind 47, Industrial Area, Paonta Sahib-173205
Tolperisone Hydrochloride Tablets 150 mgM/s. Healers Lab Unit II, Plot No. 33, H.P.S.I.D.C.,

Extn.Baddi, DisttSolan

Bisacodyl Tablets IP (Dulax Tablets)M/s. ScottEdil Pharmacia Ltd., 56, E.P.I.P., Phase-1,

Jharmajri, Baddi, Distt. Solan-173205

Over 14 samples of medicines including injections from Nixy Laboratories, at Kala-Amb have failed to meet the desired quality. Due to this stock of all these medicines is being recalled by the producers from the market.

