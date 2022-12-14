Top Recommended Stories
27 Medicines Including Paracetamol Fail To Meet Quality Standards In HP, Stocks Called Back
CDSCO has issued a drug alert for these medicines that failed to meet the desired quality standards. The stocks of these medicines have been called back from the market.
Shimla: Samples of over 25 medicines from various units in the state failed to meet the quality standards. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has issued a drug alert. As many as 14 samples from Nixy Laboratories at Kala-Amb in district Sirmaur have failed the tests whereas 2-3 samples from other production plants have not met the desired quality standards. These medicines must not be consumed by customers at any cost as they do not meet the required quality standards.
Also Read:
These medicines failed to meet quality standards:
|Medicine
|Production Unit
|Telmisartan Tablet – 40mg
Paracetamol Tablet – 650mg
|M/s. ANG Lifesciences India Ltd., Village Malkumajra, Nalagarh Road, Baddi, Dist. Solan, 173205
|Zincofine-20 DT (Zinc Sulphate Dispersible Tablets IP 20mg)
|M/s. MOREPAN LABORATORIES LTD. Morepan
Village, Malkumajra, Baddi, Dist. Solan
|Zenmax Tablets (Albendazole Tablets I.P.)
|M/s. C.B. Healthcare, Distt. Solan 174101
|PROPOSOL INJECTION 10 ml (Propofol Emulsion for Injection IP 10mg /ml) [13 other medicines as well)
|M/s. Nixi Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., VPO: Mouza Ogli, Sadhaura Road, Kala-Amb, Distt. Sirmour, 173 030:
|Cefpodoxime Proxetil Dispersible Tablets 200 mg
|M/s. Ultra Drugs Pvt. Ltd., Plot No. 1315-1318, Manpura, Nalagarh, Distt. Solan
|Gabapentin Capsules IP 300 mg (GABATIX300 CAPSULES)
|M/s. ZEE LABORATORIES LTD. Behind 47, Industrial Area, Paonta Sahib-173205
|Tolperisone Hydrochloride Tablets 150 mg
|M/s. Healers Lab Unit II, Plot No. 33, H.P.S.I.D.C.,
Extn.Baddi, DisttSolan
|Bisacodyl Tablets IP (Dulax Tablets)
|M/s. ScottEdil Pharmacia Ltd., 56, E.P.I.P., Phase-1,
Jharmajri, Baddi, Distt. Solan-173205
Over 14 samples of medicines including injections from Nixy Laboratories, at Kala-Amb have failed to meet the desired quality. Due to this stock of all these medicines is being recalled by the producers from the market.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.