New Delhi: Mumbai is home to the highest number of billionaires in the country with 72 billionaires living in the city, according to Hurun Global Rich List 2022. Delhi came second with 51 billionaires living in the city while Bengaluru came third with 28 billionaires.Also Read - 10 Super Rich Russians Hit Hard By US Sanctions Following Invasion of Ukraine

Meanwhile, the number of dollar-millionaire households in India has increased by 11 per cent to 4,58,000 households compared to last year. These households have a net worth of at least Rs seven crores, the Hurun India Wealth Report 2021 had stated earlier.

The number of Indian dollar-millionaire households is estimated to increase by 30 per cent over the next five years to reach 6,00,000 households by 2026. With 20,300 millionaires (USD) households, Mumbai is India’s millionaire capital, followed by Delhi and Kolkata with 17,400 and 10,500 millionaire households respectively.

Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India said, “India is home to one of the fastest growing affluent households in the world and hence, the next decade presents a meaningful opportunity for luxury brands and service providers to enter/ further strengthen presence in India. It is interesting to note that some of the most favored brands of the survey respondents do not have physical presence in India.”