New Delhi: A lot of talks over liquor are freely flowing these days after the country went into a national lockdown and it got extended until May 3. Several Chief Ministers had urged the Centre to allow the sale of liquor as states are losing out on a huge amount of revenue because of the blanket ban on the sale of liquor. Some states, on their own, allowed the sale of liquor only to withdraw the order after Centre said that no such decision can be taken as this point of time as the opening of liquor stores will invite a huge crowd.

In the middle of all this, three revenue department officials posed for a photograph holding liquor bottles. The photo went viral on social media and drew flak. All of them are from Madhya Pradesh, one of the worst-hit states by the COVID-19.

"Patwaris Ajay Dhakad, Dharmendra Mehra and Dayaram Arma have been suspended after their photographs holding liquor bottles went viral on social media. It amounts to tarnishing the government's image," Bareli Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Brijendra Rawat told PTI on Saturday.

“The three have been attached to Udaipura tehsil headquarters of the district,” he added.