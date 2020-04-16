New Delhi: As the entire nation reels from the devastating effects of Covid-19 crisis, new figures have suggested that more than 50 per cent of the deaths have been reported from just four cities, while the state of Maharashtra accounts for nearly half of all deaths. Also Read - Chris Hemsworth Can't Stop Gushing Over Co-Star Randeep Hooda in Extraction And Fans Can't Wait For The Netflix Original

Together, four cities namely, Mumbai, Pune, Indore, and Delhi account for more than 50 per cent of all deaths in the country. Combined, these four cities total 232 fatalities, which constitute 57 percent of the total coronavirus deaths in India. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: Four Members of Family at Safdarjung Enclave Test Positive

When it comes to causalities, nearly half of the total deaths in the country come from Maharashtra which has reported 178 coronavirus demises according to health ministry’s data. Of the state’s total COVID-19 death toll of 178 fatalities, more than 60% (113) have been reported from Mumbai, the most from any city in the country. Also Read - COVID-19: Only 17 New Cases From Delhi, 1 From Kerala. Is the Curve Flattening?

Pune, meanwhile accounts for 35 COVID-19 fatalities, second highest in the state and third highest in the country.

The second most affected state in the country is Madhya Pradesh, with its city Indore witnessing 37 Covid-19 fatalities.

With a total of thirty COVID-19 fatalities, the capital Delhi has fourth highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the country at present.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 414 and the number of cases to 12,380 in the country on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.