IMD Weather Update: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecasted heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in four states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The Met department has predicted that Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to receive isolated extremely heavy rains on the 6th, while heavy rains will hit Telangana on the 6th and 7th.

At the same time, heavy rainfall is likely over isolated parts of Madhya Maharashtra on the 7th, over north Konkan on 7th and 8th, and over Gujarat on the 8th and 9th of September.

Extremely heavy rain may lead to localized flooding, inundation and waterlogging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses in urban areas in several areas, the IMD warned.

IMD also informed the Goa government that with the likely formation of a low-pressure area over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours, monsoon activity may get strengthened over south Konkan and Goa in the coming days. As a result, water levels in rivers and reservoirs may be monitored and necessary precautions may be taken.

Meanwhile, it added that rainfall activity is very likely to increase with scattered to fairly widespread rains over most parts of northwest India with isolated heavy falls over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Punjab and Jammu region and east Rajasthan during September 7th to 9th.