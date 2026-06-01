These 7 women ministers are sworn in Suvendu Adhikari’s West Bengal Cabinet expansion

The 7 women ministers sworn in to Suvendu Adhikari's Bengal cabinet have been assigned different ministerial roles ranging from rural development to women and child welfare.

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New Delhi: The Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government went in for an expansion on Monday, June 1, at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan, where Governor RN Ravi administered the oath to 35 BJP MLAs. Among the 35 MLAs, seven women also took the oath as ministers.

The 7 women ministers sworn in to Suvendu Adhikari’s Bengal cabinet have been assigned different ministerial roles ranging from rural development to women and child welfare. Here are the women ministers in the Suvendu Adhikari cabinet:

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Malati Rava Roy – Minister of State (Independent Charge)

Malati Rava Roy won from the Tufanganj Assembly seat in the 2026 West Bengal elections as she defeated TMC’s Shib Shankar Paul by a margin of 26,457 votes. Before becoming a minister, she was actively involved in grassroots politics and local development work in the Cooch Behar district. She is known for her organisational presence in North Bengal, and has been associated with the BJP’s cadre-building efforts in the region for years.

Purnima Chakraborty – Minister of State (MoS)

Purnima Chakraborty secured a major political win from the Shyampukur Assembly constituency in Kolkata, defeating senior TMC leader Shashi Panja by 14,633 votes. Her victory marked one of the notable urban gains for the BJP in the elections. She is known for her focus on local civic issues in North Kolkata. She defeated an established minister, which brought her into the political spotlight.

Kalita Majhi – Minister of State (MoS)

Kalita Majhi won the Ausgram seat with a margin of 12,535 votes, marking a significant personal and political milestone. Coming from a humble background, she once worked as a domestic helper earning around Rs 2,500 per month. Over time, she entered grassroots politics and rose through party ranks. Her story is widely seen as an example of social mobility through politics.

Sumana Sarkar – Minister of State (MoS)

Sumana Sarkar won the Balagarh (SC) Assembly seat in Hooghly district, securing 1,25,624 votes. She has been active in local organisational politics and built her support base around rural development issues. Her win strengthened the BJP’s presence in parts of Hooghly, where the TMC has traditionally been strong.

Gargi Das Ghosh – Minister of State (MoS)

Gargi Das Ghosh won the Kandi Assembly seat in Murshidabad district, receiving 73,355 votes and defeating veteran TMC leader Apurba Sarkar (David) by over 10,000 votes. She is known for her ground-level campaigning and organisational work in the region. Her victory was considered significant in a politically sensitive district like Murshidabad.

Moumita Biswas Misra – Minister of State (MoS)

Moumita Biswas Misra won the Bardhaman Dakshin constituency with 1,07,754 votes, defeating her nearest TMC rival Khokan Das by a margin of 30,470 votes. Before entering politics full-time, she worked as a legal practitioner and was active in local issues in Purba Bardhaman.

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Agnimitra Paul – Women & Child Welfare Portfolio (Earlier sworn-in minister)

Agnimitra Paul, a two-time MLA from Asansol Dakshin, continues to be one of the BJP’s most prominent women leaders in Bengal. She retained her seat in the 2026 elections by defeating TMC’s Tapas Banerjee by over 40,000 votes. Before entering politics, she built a successful career in fashion design. She has showcased collections at major platforms, including Lakme Fashion Week, highlighting Bengal’s traditional crafts like Kantha embroidery.